Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

