Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,009 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.03. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

