Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $667,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $476.78 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $503.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.54 and a 200-day moving average of $426.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

