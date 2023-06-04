Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.09. 1,641,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,138. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

