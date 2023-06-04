Shelton Capital Management Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $373.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.54 and its 200-day moving average is $363.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,934,013 shares in the company, valued at $38,089,849,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

