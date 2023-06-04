Shelton Capital Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $83.45. 3,066,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,583. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

