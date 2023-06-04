Shelton Capital Management Has $4.13 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170,014 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.