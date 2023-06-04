Shelton Capital Management Has $4.35 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 61,527,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.