Shelton Capital Management Has $7.82 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

