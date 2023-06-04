Shelton Capital Management Has $8.59 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $43,765,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

