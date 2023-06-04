Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $613.67. 1,181,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,343. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.81.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

