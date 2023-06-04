Shelton Capital Management Sells 120,628 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $54.37. 12,279,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024,208. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

