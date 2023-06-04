Shelton Capital Management Sells 170,014 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170,014 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $105.89. 8,652,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

