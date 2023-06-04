Shelton Capital Management Sells 17,671 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 13,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $466,071.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.9 %

KDP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 7,180,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

