Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,101 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Booking by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 619.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $75.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,625.65. 327,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,630.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,391.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.