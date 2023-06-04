Shelton Capital Management Sells 37,517 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,738,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,712. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

