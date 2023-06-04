Shelton Capital Management Sells 384,682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384,682 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. 19,358,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

