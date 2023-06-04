Shelton Capital Management Sells 679,498 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 679,498 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,603,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

