Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $935.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

