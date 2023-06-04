Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGI. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $935.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 293,446 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
