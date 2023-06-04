SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.70 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $360.01 million and $27.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29088296 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $24,961,593.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

