Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,804,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 208,707 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $17,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.