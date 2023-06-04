Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

