SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Survey

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -13.72% -4.70% -1.40% Cipher Mining N/A -32.37% -28.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 4.20 -$320.41 million ($0.31) -22.68 Cipher Mining $3.04 million 211.27 -$39.05 million ($0.12) -21.50

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SoFi Technologies and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 1 5 6 0 2.42 Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats SoFi Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

