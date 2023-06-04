Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NYSE SON opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

