Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $536.98 million and $6.32 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.68 or 0.99999878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02556964 USD and is down -8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

