SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 116,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

