SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,643 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,836. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

