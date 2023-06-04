SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 1,297,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

