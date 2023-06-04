Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

