Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spine Injury Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% Spine Injury Solutions Competitors -19.79% 5.14% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors 737 3947 3938 69 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Spine Injury Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spine Injury Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 -$810,000.00 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors $1,142.16 billion $228.53 million -26.44

Spine Injury Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions peers beat Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

