Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

