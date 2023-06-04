Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 245.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

