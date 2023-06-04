StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.90. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

