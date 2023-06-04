StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

