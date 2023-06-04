StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

