StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

