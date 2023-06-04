StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.