StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.