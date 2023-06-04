StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
