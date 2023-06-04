StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Price Performance
Shares of XPER opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
