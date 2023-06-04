StockNews.com Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

