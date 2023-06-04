StockNews.com Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 26.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

