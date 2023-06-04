Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.7 %

SEOAY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

