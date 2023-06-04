Stratis One Day Trading Volume Hits $518,501.02 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $518,501.02 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.70 or 0.06955708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,807,295 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

