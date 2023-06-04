Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $70.06 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and approximately $537,451.19 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.91 or 0.06983303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,793,327 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.