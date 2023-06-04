Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

