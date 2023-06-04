Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,300. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

