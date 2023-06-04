Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.55% of Stryker worth $506,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK stock opened at $278.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

