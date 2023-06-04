Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Reduced by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises 10.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $53,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
