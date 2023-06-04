Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is Mirova’s 3rd Largest Position

Mirova trimmed its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,295 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 7.5% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirova owned 0.94% of Sunrun worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sunrun by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,454,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 611,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sunrun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,444,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,775. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 7,808,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

