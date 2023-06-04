Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as low as C$7.68. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 335,178 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.81.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.81. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of C$165.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.1441048 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

