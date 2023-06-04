Susquehanna Lowers RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $7.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.
RES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RPC Price Performance
Shares of RES opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
RPC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
